Table Layout Configuration Tool Key to New Version of Kanban Supplier System

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2006 --Datacraft Solutions, Inc. (www.datacraftsolutions.com) new version of Curator (version 4.6) includes several new features including a Table Layout Configuration Tool. This tool allows Curator users to configure the following tables according to their preferences: The Release Table, Item Health Table, Queued Kanban Table, Release Events Table and Performance Table. These tables can now be configured as to which fields are displayed, the order in which they are displayed and the manner in which they are sorted.



According to Founder Matthew Marotta, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before a company can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in a lean manufacturing operation.”



Curator is the companion supplier interface tool, provided free of charge to Datacraft Solutions’ client's suppliers. It enables suppliers to view and confirm orders as well as anticipate and prepare for upcoming demand spikes. Screenshots of Curator’s functionality can be viewed at http://datacraftsolutions.com/curator_screens.shtml. From the Curator Dashboard, to confirming and shipping orders; from customer inventory status to kanban events history, from orders not yet issues to open signatures, Curator allows 100% visibility. Based in Durham, North Carolina, the digital kanban leader is experiencing huge growth with their Lean Manufacturing Digital Kanban solution. In addition to doubling staff in past few months, the firm has coordinated a supplier interface tool, Curator.



A supplier logs in through a secure web portal – there is no need to install or run any complex software application. Curator completes the path to a more truly integrated, streamlined, responsive supply chain by providing increased visibility of process information. Whenever a supplier confirms, denies or ships an order, Datacraft Solutions’ Digital Kanban product automatically updates inventory and order status. Operational needs are always visible and always up-to-date.



Datacraft Solutions

www.datacraftsolutions.com

Matthew Marotta

mmarotta@datacraftsolutions.net

800-819-5326

