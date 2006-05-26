ColoServe Announces Data Center Expansion

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2006 --ColoServe, a leading San Francisco colocation and managed service provider, today announced the expansion of its data center in downtown San Francisco. The addition of 3,000 square feet of space will allow customers to expand as their businesses grow and will enable ColoServe to meet increasing demand for San Francisco data center space.



“Having a top-notch colocation facility with great bandwidth and available space in downtown San Francisco means we can offer our current customers more flexibility while ensuring prospective customers we can meet their needs,” said John Keagy, president, ColoServe. “As their businesses grow, so can their data center space.”



ColoServe’s expanded data center features state-of-the-art CAT6-enhanced cabling infrastructure designed to support the next generation of intensive Internet applications such as IPTV and allowing up to 10 gigabits per second hand offs to a cabinet or cage. The facility is further optimized for modern Internet server infrastructure requirements with plenty of available power and cooling to ensure 24/7/365 operation for customers with mission-critical uptime requirements.



ColoServe’s data center facility shares infrastructure with Verizon’s sole San Francisco phone switching facility, including dual generators capable of producing four megawatts of power and enough on-site diesel fuel to run off of the electrical grid for more than two weeks. The top-notch data center is completed by ColoServe’s popular Screaming-Fast Network™, which give customers instant access to over 45 major Internet networks in a single, affordable connection.



“Companies won’t find a data center with the type and quality of equipment ColoServe provides elsewhere,” Keagy continued. “We continually improve our facilities to keep up with the latest technology and ensure space is available when our customers need it.”



ColoServe’s colocation services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ColoServe at www.ColoServe.com, or call 1-800-979-COLO.



About ColoServe

ColoServe is a leading San Francisco colocation and managed service provider. It is a division of ServePath, which provides dedicated server hosting solutions to thousands of customers worldwide. The company was founded in January 2001 and has offices and its data center facility in San Francisco. For more information on ColoServe, please visit http://www.ColoServe.com.



Copyright 2006 ColoServe. All rights reserved. Any trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

