Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2006 --Luxoft IT Outsourcing Company achieves ISO 27001:2005 Certification, and it is the first Information Technology Company in Eastern Europe region and Russia that has New Published Rigorous Security Standards for IT services to the globe.



Company is the worldwide provider of IT Outsourcing services declared that it is the first Information Technology Company in Russia and Eastern Europe, and the first Offshore Software Development Organization to achieve this mile stone.



This certificate indicates company’s dedication to strong security performances with processes intended to prevent future threats for overseas services. In the reviewing process, it was marked that the outstanding level of security association throughout all Moscow offices, branches, and locations. Company functions, preserves and enhances its security systems and processes for all company’s customers. It will also roll out its policies, processes and guidance to the new employees and offices supplementary with the attainment of ITCI, declared last week by the official person of the company.



IT Outsourcing Services



Becoming 'certified' in this Information Technology security services and practices adds that extra value to the image of the company that can place most associations ahead of their complements and/or rivalry for IT Outsourcing services. It would also help company to sustain themselves in this heavy competitive environment of Offshore Software Development. IT security is enormously important to company’s clients, who have complicated security requirements, including secure and distinct computer network access facility, precise protocols, security intensities and access rights.



Regular fulfillment and security reviews behavior for all company’s own engagements have established Luxoft's willingness and commitment to meet these requirements for best and secure IT Outsourcing services.

