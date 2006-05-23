Home Seller Solutions Turns Heartache Into Opportunity

College Park, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --Home should be where the heart is, but for many owning a house causes more heartache than happiness. Maryland-based real estate firm Home Seller Solutions can turn that heartache into opportunity. The firm offers relief in two ways:



First the consultants at Home Seller Solutions can create a plan to buy your home and put money in your pocket in as little as 7 days. Senior consultant Pablo Simmonds says, “We are more than just investors. We truly are Real Estate Solutions Specialists. We have the resources, expertise, and determination necessary to help you sell your house FAST, regardless of the circumstances.”



Second, Home Seller Solutions has taken the fear out of real estate. “People are fed up with hearing about real estate scams that make the investor rich while the homeowners get less than what’s fair,” says Simmonds. Home Seller Solutions is operated by licensed real estate professionals that follow strict codes of conduct, so you know you’re working with people you can trust. Their number one goal is to create win-win deals where everyone walks away happy. Here’s how they do it...



The seller and a Solutions Consultant discuss the specifics of the situation plainly and honestly over the phone. Then the Consultant comes up with sale options on the spot. The seller than chooses which option works best for them. Nothing moves forward until the seller is completely comfortable with the proposal. Plus Home Seller Solutions charges no fees or commissions. Ever.



Home Seller Solutions’s commitment to their customers doesn’t stop there. A percentage of each sale is donated to the client’s local charity of choice. “Our focus is on service: to the customer and to the community,” says Simmonds. “You have nothing to lose except the headache and heartache your house is causing you.”



For more information, please visit http://www.HomeSellerSolutions.com

To speak directly to a Solutions Consultant, call 1-866-99-SELLER.

