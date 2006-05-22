Kite Surfing Tips According to American Kite Surfing Association

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2006 --American Kite Surfing Association is the leading organization for kite surfers in North America. Founded in 2006 by two extreme sport enthusiasts, membership is anticipated to exceed 30,000 before the end of the year. The purpose of the enterprise is to bring heightened awareness to this fast-growing, dynamic, and fun sport. A vast array of information, products, and techniques are available to the visitors of the AKSA website, www.kite-surfingusa.com. After more than a decade of popularity through Europe and Australia, active North American extreme sport athletes are recognizing the maximum adrenaline rush through kite surfing. According to Cathi Long, co-founder of AKSA, “The exhilaration of hang time in kite surfing is unbeatable…kite surfers are simply the sexiest athletes.” AKSA will select 50 leading industry product manufacturers to highlight and profile throughout an extensive national media outreach campaign.



Kite surfers are advised to keep all equipment in the car and should never leave wind to find wind. Kite surfers must always check and double-check gear before it’s windy to be ready at a moments notice. Since the wind is very unpredictable kite surfers must be aware; it can be gusty, stronger on the outside, building, dropping, changing directions, or be accompanied by rain or lightning. It is critical to evaluate the hazards of the location and the ability to deal with them.



According to Logan Long, co-founder of AKSA, “No matter how good you think you are, you can get messed up….a broken line, a kite that has been let go, a wrong turn so be warned. Kite surfing buddies are very helpful.” Long also noted that, “Kite surfing is a great work out for your whole body: legs, abs, arms, lats and shoulders.” A yoga session before kite surfing is an excellent idea. Keep hydrated and carry protein bars for calories.



This dramatic interest in the athletically demanding sport has given AKSA founders encouragement about the value of their newly founded organization. Logan Long, co-founder of the association was not surprised by the results; “It’s just simply the biggest adrenaline rush available. The combination of air, water, land, wind power, physical strength and balance the force of nature are the qualities that attract Kite Surfers.”



