Free Arizona Newsletter

Chino Valley, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --EatStayPlay.com (http://www.EatStayPlay.com), would like to announce the launch of their free, weekly newsletter. The newsletter, written by EatStayPlay.com staff, covers camping, hiking, and fishing in Arizona.



The weekly newsletter will feature:



• Fishing reports & stocking schedules

• Recipes you can try while camping

• Hiking trail reviews

• Campground reviews

• Fishing tips

• Camping tips & tricks

• Current forest closures and fire restrictions

• And other items of importance to Arizona travelers.



The newsletter will be expanded to cover other types of outdoor recreation. To subscribe to the free newsletter, go to http://www.EatStayPlay.com/Newsletter



About EatStayPlay.com

EatStayPlay.com is a one-stop website for outdoor recreation information, focusing on 10 western states. Founded in 2002, the company has developed a proprietary Web-based database focused on providing quality information to families and outdoor recreation enthusiasts. EatStayPlay.com is a privately held company located in Chino Valley, Arizona. For more information, visit www.EatStayPlay.com or contact Kimberly Eldredge at (928) 636-6588 or kim1@EatStayPlay.com.



