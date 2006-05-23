Pad Print Machinery of Vermont Builds Digital Padless Machine

East Dorset, VT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --East Dorset, VT- In a bold move, Julian Joffe, president and founder of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont, announced this week that his company will be taking the wraps off its first non-pad based industrial printing machine. Scheduled for first public unveiling at the huge International Plastics Showcase in Chicago next month, the new machine, named XD-400-1, is expected to draw the attention of many of the show’s 75,000 plastic’s professionals.



“The NPE Trade Show is perhaps the most important one of the year for our company,” said Joffe. “But with 2000 exhibitors, it’s important to make an impact. If you have some new technology or breakthrough innovations, this is the place to roll them out.” He said having a strong presence in Chicago is so important that he’s not only unveiling the sleek new XD-400-1, but also giving away a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.



“We’re going to have eight of our high-tech machines on the exhibition floor decorating a variety of products,” said Jon Hale, Pad Print Machinery of Vermont COO. “And one classic American machine that some lucky NPE-goer can ride home on!”



Hale explained that the XD-400-1 Digital printer represents the company’s dedication to providing innovative solutions to all types of decorating challenges. “The main advantage of the XD-400-1 is flexibility. With no pads or clichés to change or no screens to change if it’s a screen printing job, the manufacturing floor experiences virtually no down time. In analog set-ups, changing from one job to the next can take up to six hours,” explained Hale. “The XD-400-1 will do it on the fly.”



The XD-400-1 employs a process wherein a piezo crystal receives an electrical charge. The resulting flex acts like a pump to force a drop of ink out of a nozzle and onto the surface. “We are using UV inks that cure within seconds,” said Joffe. “Decorating toothbrushes, for example, is a seamless operation where the brushes can be loaded into their shipping packaging, printed, instantly cured, shrink-wrapped and shipped. It really saves an enormous amount of handling time,” he added.



The company will have continuous live demonstrations of their new XD-400-1 as well as their other high-tech pad printers decorating everything from wine corks to hard hats. If you’re visiting the 2006 NPE Showcase in Chicago, find Pad Print Machinery of Vermont at booth 4109.



To view the full range of Pad Print Machinery of Vermont products and their portfolio, point your browser to www.padprintmachinery.com.



About Pad Print Machinery of Vermont



Julian Joffe is the founder and president of Pad Print of Vermont. Although Joffe earned his degree in zoology, he had had a penchant for manufacturing as a result of the many hours he spent tinkering in his father’s workshop in South Africa as a youth. Upon graduation from University in 1976, he went to work in his father’s textile business and subsequently took over leadership of the company---expanding the business to include pad printing. In 1981, citing strong philosophical differences with the apartheid government, Joffe moved his family to United States and, in 1985, embarked on an alliance with COMEC Italia. He founded COMEC USA in a pre-world war one building in Yonkers, NY.



Over the next ten years business flourished. However, Joffe began to feel the magnetism of the New England way of life beckon. In 1994, he could no longer resist the urge to live a simpler, more enriched lifestyle and moved to Vermont.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont was born in what had been, during the fifties and sixties, the sole movie theater in picturesque Manchester, VT. As the company continued to grow in both number of employees and amount of machines being built at any given point in time, they began to suffer a terminal case of claustrophobia. A concerted search for an appropriately-sized facility in southern or central Vermont finally paid off and, in 2003, they moved into a new 22,500 square foot building located in East Dorset, Vermont just five miles north of the cramped quarters in the old theater.



The new airy and spacious hi-tech facility has a reception area, a large showroom, Machine Shop, Graphics Department, Plate Department, Ink Department, Sales Department, Shipping Department, and administrative offices. For many Pad Print employees, it has become a home away from home. The Pad Print team now comprises 32 highly-skilled and motivated individuals with an incredible sense of team spirit. Their experience in the pad printing industry is second to none.



Pad Print Machinery of Vermont’s newest pad printing machines have combined technologies from the latest innovations in mechanical engineering and electronics. These machines are servo controlled and are extremely fast, extremely precise, and extremely reliable. PPMoV has led the pad printing industry with such breakthrough innovations as the ability to print on medical devices as small as .01 inch to fully automated eight-color machines.



In pursuing the goal of perfection in Customer Service and Satisfaction, the company constantly pushes the edge of the envelope and discovers more and more ways to incorporate pad printing into the customer manufacturing process. They look forward to the next 100 years.



