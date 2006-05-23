First Curacao Internaitonal Bank selects Mantas' anti money laundering solution

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --First Curacao International Bank N.V., a fully licensed bank operating under the rules and regulations of the Central Bank of the Netherlands Antilles, has selected Mantas, Inc. as the platform for its anti money laundering and future compliance programs.



In addition to the world-class reputation for Mantas Anti-Money Laundering, First Curacao International Bank N.V. selected Mantas for its ability to scale according to both business and regulatory changes.



“Mantas has the market reputation and the scalability to address our needs for today and in the future,” said Tim Ulrich, Supervisory Director of the First Curacao International Bank N.V. “In addition we were impressed with the relationship Mantas maintains with its customers, and how that impacts the continuous evolution of the solution.”



“We’re excited to be working with First Curacao International Bank N.V.,” added Darren Innes, vice president and general manager, EMEA, Mantas. “The team at First Curacao International Bank N.V. has demonstrated a clear focus on developing both a world-class anti money laundering capability and a commitment to the needs of compliance moving forward”



Mantas Anti-Money Laundering mitigates risk with comprehensive, enterprise-wide surveillance of customer, account and transaction information to alert supervisors to suspicious behaviors. The system’s unique ability to analyze every transaction and generate risk-based alerts of suspected money laundering activities allows Anti Money Laundering and compliance officers to distinguish fraudulent from legitimate transactions.



