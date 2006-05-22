Taos Solar Music Festival 2006

Taos, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2006 --Starting in the mid 1990's and continuing in 2006, visitor's to Taos the last full weekend in June will experience and enjoy music from a wide variety of bands and a solar power trade show. June 23, 24, 25, 2006 are the dates for the 2006 Taos Solar Music Festival. Further information is available at their web site: http://www.solarmusicfest.com/index.shtml .



Groups on the marquee for 2006 include Peter Rowan, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Ani Di Franco, Yerba Buena, Buddy Miller, That 1 Guy, and others. Local and regional music press will also attend and report on the range of goings on. More information and links to group sites is available at: http://www.solarmusicfest.com/LineUp.shtml . Tickets may be purchased from the Taos Solar Music Festival web site: http://www.solarmusicfest.com/Tickets.shtml and at the gate.



The Festival is also a celebration of solar energy research. Highlighting ideas from New Mexico's two national laboratories, Sandia and Los Alamos, vendor members of New Mexico Solar Energy Association the oldest solar association in the US will also participate in the Festival. One of the founders and sponsors of the Festival is KTAOS, the world's most powerful solar powered radio station.



The Taos Solar Music Festival is held primarily at Kit Carson Park in downtown Taos. A couple shows are hosted at historic Taos Plaza. Vendors of food, T shirts, and other souvenirs will be present for visitor enjoyment.



One of the sponsors, since the Taos Solar Music Festival started, of lodging for the organizers is Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza. Taos Solar Music Festival visitors appreciate the short 4 block walk from the Inn to the Festival site. Since the town is very busy during the Festival, Guests appreciate the ease of not searching and paying for closer parking.



The Indian Hills Inn, Taos Plaza is offering a Taos Solar Music Festival Package of 4 nights, Thursday through Sunday nights, for $236 which is almost a $100 savings off single night rates. That special is NOT available online nor at any outside booking agencies. Call the Inn direct at 1-800-444-2346. For complete information on the Inn, their web site is their color brochure: http://www.newmex.com/indianhillsinn . Reservations for regular rate visits are available online at: http://www.reservhotel.com/rsvhotel/owa/search.byCode?hotel=2832 .

