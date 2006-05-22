Screaming Bee Launches First Online Voice-Changing Clinic

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the opening of the first online voice-changing clinic. The clinic is designed to help customers, who use MorphVOX voice-changing software, to optimize the sound of their online game voices.



The voice clinic allows clients to get in touch with a voice technician. Using online audio chat, the technician can personally optimize the sound quality of a customer’s voice-changing program. In addition, customers can work with the technician to create a custom voice to match their online game character.



“There is a real need for people to have a unique in-game voice for their online character,” said Mark Ramirez, CEO for Screaming Bee. “The voice clinic is a service that provides gamers with just that. If you play a troll and need to sound more trollish or play a dwarf and want to sound more dwarfish, this clinic is for you.”



This service also gives current users of MorphVOX real-time customer support and a way of providing immediate feedback to the Screaming Bee support staff. Because the clinic uses live audio chat, customers gets personal attention and have their technical issues answered and solved rapidly.



“We wanted to provide our customers with the best-quality technical support. Now they can get real-time assistance and provide us with on-the-spot feedback. I believe that leads to happier customers and a better product,” adds Ramirez.



Customers can get advice on a variety of topics including: what is the optimal microphone and headset to use for gaming, how to effectively use their voice in online role-play, and what type of games and chat clients can best use voice-changing technology. Users can also get information on the latest features of MorphVOX.



How much does the Screaming Bee Voice Clinic cost? At present, the clinic is free. After setting up an appointment, customers will get a 10-minute, one-on-one session with a voice technician. For more information about the Screaming Bee Voice Clinic, visit: http://www.screamingbee.com/support/voiceclinic.aspx.



