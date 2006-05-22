Kite Surfing Fastest Growing Water Sport

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2006 --Kite Surfing is the fastest growing water sport in the world. It is not wind surfing, it is not wakeboarding, it is not surfing; it is not kite flying. It is the fusion of these disciplines with other influences to create the wildest new water sport for years. Popularized by French and Hawaiian stars in early 1999, The UK scene now has approximately 7,000 kite surfers. The U.S. has more than five times the number of kite surfers.



This dramatic interest in the athletically demanding sport has given AKSA founders encouragement about the value of their newly founded organization. Logan Long, co-founder of the association was not surprised by the results; “It’s just simply the biggest adrenaline rush available. The combination of air, water, land, wind power, physical strength and balance the force of nature are the qualities that attract Kite Surfers.”



American Kite Surfing Association is the leading organization for kite surfers in North America. Founded in 2006 by two extreme sport enthusiasts, membership is anticipated to exceed 30,000 before the end of the year. The purpose of the enterprise is to bring heightened awareness to this fast-growing, dynamic, and fun sport. A vast array of information, products, and techniques are available to the visitors of the AKSA website, www.kite-surfingusa.com. After more than a decade of popularity through Europe and Australia, active North American extreme sport athletes are recognizing the maximum adrenaline rush through kite surfing. According to Cathi Long, co-founder of AKSA, “The exhilaration of hang time in kite surfing is unbeatable…kite surfers are simply the sexiest athletes.” AKSA will select 50 leading industry product manufacturers to highlight and profile throughout an extensive national media outreach campaign.



