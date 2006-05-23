GPS Tracking is Saving Businesses Money

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --Rocky Mountain Tracking, Inc. (RMT) announced today that businesses are saving thousands of dollars per month with GPS vehicle tracking devices.



“Businesses have reported a reduction in fuel usage as the biggest advantage of GPS tracking,” said Brad Borst, Founder and President of RMT. Monitoring and reducing speeds, routes, and idle time are just a few things that fleet owners can do to lower the fuel bill. Each mile per hour above 50 MPH increases fuel consumption by 1 ½ percent. Higher speeds also cause more tire heat, which puts more wear on tires. Wear on tires will almost double at road speeds of 70 MPH or greater. RMT’s GPS tracking systems report all vehicle activity and immediately alerts fleet managers by cell phone and email of speeding and unauthorized use of company vehicles.



Business owners are most concerned with fuel & maintenance, employee overtime, and employee productivity. RMT provides a real time GPS vehicle tracking solution that is significantly reducing excess costs for businesses:



1. Fuel & Maintenance - The average operating cost per vehicle is about $1.50 per mile. A company can reduce at least 25 miles per week for each vehicle with a GPS tracking device.

2. Employee Overtime – The employee overtime rate is estimated at about $30 per hour. On average, a company can reduce at least 1 hour of overtime per week with a GPS fleet tracking system.

3. Employee Productivity – On average, each vehicle could complete at lease 1 extra stop, job, or delivery per week with a live GPS tracking unit.



For an average size fleet of 10 vehicles, this means an estimated monthly savings of over $6000 with RMT’s GPS tracking solution.



RMT is now testing a new Mileage (odometer) tracking feature for the Discovery LITE GPS fleet tracking system. The mileage tracking will allow fleet managers to observe vehicle performance and maintenance from the convenience of their computer. RMT expects to offer the mileage tracking to its thousands of customers by the end of the month.



