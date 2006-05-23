Gourmet Impressions Dishes Out World Breaking News

Nesconset, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --Nesconset, NY May 22, 2006 -- Gourmet Impressions is about to begin making lasting impressions on the culinary and advertising world with newly invented, handheld, one of a kind kitchen tools for commercial and consumer usage. The Roller, Stamper, and secret Wand prototypes, have been tweaked and upgraded to impress images beautifully on more than 40 foods, chocolates, candle wax, and even bars of soap, using a mere hand roll or stamp. Each will have patented snap on/off letters that are easily interchangeable on all three tools for personalized messages, logos and images. Albert Grande, Publisher & Author of Starting A Catering Business; having keen, culinary sense says, "This is a food idea, whose time is now". Signature dishes on pizzas, vegetables, breads, cheeses, butters, pastries and more, would now have literal meaning. These affordable, FDA, heat resistant, dishwasher safe beauties are fun, simple, and quick to use. Talking foods are now made possible by anyone, in any language, anywhere.



"Since unveiling the initial prototypes to the public just to gauge interest, we have been inundated with requests to order these revolutionary, patented products from more than 57 countries around the world. This translates to a huge, pre-manufactured demand of epic proportion", says Rich Errera, CEO. (See http://www.gourmetimpression.com/News.html ).



As such, Gourmet Impressions is asking for the public's help. They are seeking recommendations for an appropriate manufacturer, experienced in kitchen tools or the like; able to be a licensed distributor to launch. Suggest a company that has impressed you with the quality of their products which you have dealt with. Contact names would be helpful. Errera dangles a sweet carrot saying, "We'll appreciate any possibilities to follow up upon. We'll value your input, so send us your thoughts." Forwarding and passing this message is encouraged as well.



If your recommendation or suggestion leads to an appropriate first licensing partner to manufacture and distribute Gourmet Impressions food embossing and impressing products launch, they would be very appreciative. You will be afforded priority customer relations with EXCLUSIVE and first access to their products for your geographic area. In addition, Gourmet Impressions will be awarding a check for $10,000 for the most appropriate first connection, along with their coveted Tasty Smiles Trophy.



Contact Info:

Rich Errera, CEO

Gourmet Impressions, Inc.

"Tasty Smiles"

PO Box 645

Nesconset, NY 11767

Business Phone: 631-930-6014

Fax Phone: 631-471-8664

Rich@GourmetImpressions.com

www.GourmetImpressions.com



