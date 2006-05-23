NTI Announces TFT/LCD Monitors Receive Full FCC Approval

Aurora, Ohio -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --AURORA, OH: Network Technologies Inc announced that its CRYSTALMON™ Industrial TFT/LCD Monitors have received full approval from the FCC. The CRYSTALMON TFT/LCD Monitors provide the industrial or commercial user with superior picture quality and a variety of mounting options such as rack, wall, and tabletop. They support true plug-and-play functionality and do not require any additional video drivers or interface adapters.



These 17" TFT/LCD monitors support 1280x1024 video resolution and are equipped with On Screen Display (OSD). An optional built-in KVM or VGA extender is available allowing you to extend CRYSTALMON monitors up to 600 feet from the computer. CRYSTALMON monitors are designed to be used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications, including ticketing and information kiosks, air traffic control, automated test and inspection, surveillance, broadcast and simulation.



Available for immediate purchase, the CRYSTALMON line of monitors can be customized to fit your specific needs. The base price for the monitors start at:

- $990 for CM-RK17 Rack Mount LCD

- $1,000 for CM-WL17 Wall Mount LCD

- $1,140 for CM-DT17 Desktop LCD



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information on NTI's complete line of innovative industrial TFT/LCD monitors can be accessed at www.networktechinc.com/rackmount-monitor.html. Responsive customer service and technical support are also available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, e-mail sales@ntigo.com).



