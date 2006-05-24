NTI Announces ENVIROMUX Mini Server Environment Monitoring System Receives Full FCC Approval

Aurora, Ohio -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2006 --Network Technologies Inc announced that its ENVIROMUX™ Mini Server Environment Monitoring System has received full approval from the FCC. The Mini Server Environment Monitoring System monitors critical environmental conditions (such as temperature, humidity, and water leakage) that could destroy network components in your server room. When a sensor exceeds a configurable threshold, the system will notify you via email, SNMP traps, web-page alerts and a visual indicator (red LED).



The ENVIROMUX Mini Server Environment Monitoring System supports two temperature/humidity sensors, one liquid detection sensor and four open-collector input devices, such as door contact sensors. Alerts are posted in a message log, which is accessible through a Web user interface. It also offers Flexible Zero-RU mounting (mounting tabs included). The ENVIROMUX Mini Server Environment Monitoring System is ideal for use in data centers, co-lo sites, web hosting facilities, telecom switching sites, POP sites, server closets, or any unmanned area that needs to be monitored.



Available for immediate sale, the ENVIROMUX Mini Server Environment Monitoring System costs $310.



NTI units connect between computers and peripherals, are easy to use, and require no special tools or software for immediate operation. Customer satisfaction is supported with a one-year warranty on all parts and labor and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Additional information about the ENVIROMUX Mini Server Environment Monitoring System can be accessed at www.networktechinc.com/enviro-mini.html. Responsive customer service and technical support are also available to assist with product selection and user questions (800-742-8324, fax 330-562-1999, e-mail sales@ntigo.com).



