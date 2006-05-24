Bermuda Commercial Bank Selects Mantas as Platform for Compliance and Risk Management

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2006 --Bermuda Commercial Bank, a Bermuda bank primarily focused on serving the international business community, has selected Mantas, Inc. as the platform for its anti money laundering and future compliance programs. In addition to the world-class reputation for Mantas Anti-Money Laundering, Bermuda Commercial Bank selected Mantas for its ability to scale according to both business and regulatory changes.



“The list of institutions using Mantas today is an indicator not only of their market reputation, but also of the positive relationships Mantas has developed with its customers,” said Tim Ulrich, President and Chief operating officer of the Bermuda Commercial Bank. “Mantas’ solutions can do more than meet one regulatory requirement. They can grow and expand as our requirements change. This level of scalability made them the right choice.”



“We’re excited to be working with Bermuda Commercial Bank,” added Darren Innes, executive vice president and general manager, EMEA, Mantas. “The team at Bermuda Commercial bank has demonstrated a clear focus on developing both a world-class anti money laundering capability and a commitment to the needs of compliance moving forward”



Mantas Anti-Money Laundering mitigates risk with comprehensive, enterprise-wide surveillance of customer, account and transaction information to alert supervisors to suspicious behaviors. The system’s unique ability to analyze every transaction and generate risk-based alerts of suspected money laundering activities allows Anti Money Laundering and compliance officers to distinguish fraudulent from legitimate transactions.



