One of the Largest Medical Transportation Companies In NJ Rediscovers the Marketing Value of the Internet.

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2006 --As a well established business Amb-U-Car, a premier provider of ambulance transportation in Northern New Jersey, had a web site for quite some time. The web site (www.ambucar.com), however, wasn’t performing well so they turned to 1WebImage, Inc. - a professional and experienced web design firm to enhance its performance.



“Unfortunately it’s not an uncommon story”, says Serge Gusarov, 1Webimage, Inc. managing director. “A lot of small or even midsize businesses have completely forgotten about their web sites due to various reasons. Some have tried to develop them in-house and eventually gave up because of the lack of creative resources, some don’t think their web sites are important to their marking efforts so they basically left them “to rot” on the Internet for years.”



This approach of course could not bring success. On the contrary, the reality shows that having a bad web site is even worse than not having it all. According to the latest surveys, if a web site doesn't meet visitors expectations, two-thirds of them won’t return — now or ever. “Most people are using the Internet for research,” says Serge Gusarov, “so if they are looking for specific services in your area they would probably check out several companies that they could find. That means that if your web site is considerably worse than those of your competitors you will lose your perspective clients even before you have a chance to contact them.”



Considering these facts Amb-U-Car management wanted to make it right this time and get a full advantage of the Internet marketing capabilities.



1WebImage, Inc. has worked closely with Amb-U-Car to create a unique visual design for their web site that would project the company’s image as one of the leaders in the industry. They have optimized the web site for better search engines performance and added multimedia features such as Flash Animations.



The new web site has been launched in May and it already started to generate some positive feedback from users and create a positive effect on company’s promotion efforts.



About 1WebImage, Inc.



1WebImage, Inc. is a Visual Communications and Custom Software Development company. As a full service agency we can provide our customers both with creative services and custom built technology solutions that can effectively meet all their needs. Conveniently located on Fort Lee, NJ we serve clients in New York, New Jersey, as well as throughout the United States and the world.



About Amb-U-Car



Amb-U-Car is a private corporation, family owned and operated since 1964 and is a premier provider of ambulance transportation for emergency, non emergency patients as well as wheel chair van transportation. Serving nursing homes, hospitals, dialysis centers as well as medical appointments to the general public. Amb-U-Car provides ambulance coverage for all public and private sporting events and concerts throughout New Jersey.

