BMC Capital Provides $4.4M Financing to Refinance the Las Palmas Professional Center in San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $4,390,000 in mortgage financing for the refinance of the Las Palmas Medical Building located at WW White Road and Southcross in San Antonio, Texas. The medical building is part of the Las Palmas Professional Center which was built in 2002. It consists of 29,000 net rentable square feet and houses four national medical service companies. Keith Van Arsdale of BMC Capital’s Houston office arranged for permanent financing for a non-recourse loan through a Wall Street conduit with an interest rate in the low six percent range and a 30-year amortization.



Keith Van Arsdale is Director of BMC Capital’s Southwest Operations and is based in Houston, Texas. He coordinated the financing on behalf of the borrower.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



