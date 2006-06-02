BMC Capital Provides $1.4M for Purchase of Montego and Wyndham Apartments in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,373,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the 14-unit Montego apartment building and 15-unit Wyndham apartment building. These multi-family properties are located in Phoenix, Arizona at 3029 and 3011 North 38th Street, respectively. BMC Capital originates hundreds of loans each year and plans to fund more than fifty Arizona properties in 2006.



Susanna Reust is Vice President with BMC Capital and coordinated the financing on behalf of the borrowers. Rick Turner of Prudential Arizona Properties represented the borrowers, and Harry Swirnoff of PacWest Properties represented the seller on these transactions.



