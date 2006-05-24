Screaming Bee Releases the Creatures of Darkness Beta

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC announces the beta release of Creatures of Darkness. This add-on provides seven new sinister voices to MorphVOX voice-changing software. It will appeal to the Fantasy enthusiast, allowing online gamers to sound like evil creatures from the movies. At the same time, Screaming Bee is also sponsoring a Creatures of Darkness artwork contest where artists get a chance to win a free copy of MorphVOX.



The seven new voices in this add-on include: Lich Lord, Cave Troll, Golem, Goblin, Half-Orc, Wraith, and Shade. These voices were created using the latest voice technologies built into MorphVOX.



“We’ve had significant advances in the MorphVOX audio engine,” explains Mark Ramirez, CEO of Screaming Bee. “This has allowed us to break new grounds in providing the exotic voices in Creatures of Darkness to the end user.”



Screaming Bee is sponsoring an artwork contest for the Creatures of Darkness add-on. Participants can receive a free copy of the retail version of MorphVOX if they can provide winning images for the creatures in this add-on. Winners will have their artwork featured in the final release of this product. The contest runs for four weeks, from May 23rd to June 19th.



You can find out about more about the Creatures of Darkness Beta and the artwork contest here: http://www.screamingbee.com/product/CreaturesOfTheDark.aspx



About MorphVOX – a PC voice-changing tool that is specifically designed and developed for online games. It has a number of features that gamers find useful – such as push-to-talk functionality and audio alarms. Online gamers can now sound like the character they play, whether they choose to be an enormous troll or a tiny pixie. They can also broadcast any sound effect with a touch of a button. MorphVOX can be used with all online games and also works well with any chat program.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com.

