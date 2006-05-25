Shop Luxurious Collection of Garments & Apparels from India with GarmentMart.com

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2006 --Do you have an exclusive taste for Garments like Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Designer Clothes or Night Wear? Are you tired of driving to various places like Malls and Shops to execute your quest? Then GarmentMart.com is a perfect place for you. You can purchase all such items online sitting at home with a mouse click at GarmentMart.com.



Garment.com is powered by Talash.com – Evyapar Services & is looking forward to maintain the equivalent high standards as that of their parent company, in the areas like product quality, customer service, customer satisfaction and of course security.



Some of the items at GarmentMart.com cover exclusive selection of Fashion Wear, Hand Crafted Designer Wear and Night Wears.



In its range of “Fashion Wear”, GarmentMart.com offers a line of luxurious Women’s & Men’s Wear like Lustre Shirts, Silk Shirts, Popline Shirts, Unisex Kurtas, Salwar Kameez and much more. The specialty of this Products is, each product is designed and manufactured with traditional Indian style and excellence! These products are made in limited quantities. This maintains the high quality that is unmatched to other brands. All Fashion Wears sold from GarmentMart.com are numbered and registered through their parent company, Talash.com – Evyapar Services. So when you own a Fashion Wear, you own luxury.



The "Hand Crafted Designer Wear" collection at GarmentMart.com, consist of original beaded pieces in Salwar Kameez, Sarees, Chaniya Cholis, Sarongs, etc. This collection also includes pieces with hand-blown glass.



In the “Nightwear” range, GarmentMart.com offers Sheer Satin Wine Nightwear, Sheer Satin Topless, Teen Vogue Tease and many more. This trademarked process simply means greatest comfort and better fit. The Nightwear range at GarmentMart.com consists of various styles with a wide range of sizes to fit different body types.



Since GarmentMart.com wants their customers to be fully satisfied with their purchases, they have an excellent exchange/return policy. This way a customer is a winner in either way.