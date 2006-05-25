Agami Media Publisher Network Reaches a Landmark of 75 Campaigns

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2006 --San Francisco, CA - The Agami Media Network has experienced strong growth and is now able to offer over 75 high-converting campaigns to its publishers. Although Agami Media is a relatively new network launched earlier this year, it has already established a reputation for the variety and quality of its campaigns and its excellent publisher support.



Agami Media’s campaign list is constantly expanding with new campaigns being added on a daily basis. On the AgamiMedia.com website publishers will find a variety of campaigns from quality advertisers like AccuQuote, Ancestry.com, Tickle, Yahoo Music, as well as many exclusive offers. There is a large selection of creatives to match various site designs. The advanced campaign selection tools make it easy to find the highest converting offers for specific audience segments. Publishers can select campaigns as per the following criteria: content, EPC, campaign type, and creative type.



“We are very pleased with the growth rate of our network. We have publishers from many industries and in order to meet their needs we have to offer them a variety of campaigns,” said Kate Davies, Sales Manager. “The expansion of our campaign list, the implementation of our Reward Programs: New Publisher Program and Loyalty Program, the addition of key employees and the dedication of our team have all contributed to the successful development of the Agami Media Network.”



About Agami Media, LLC

Agami Media is a California-based advertising network specialized in performance-based online customer acquisition and lead generation services. Through the use of a robust, industry standard technology, Agami Media is able to provide both publishers and advertisers with accurate tracking and real-time reporting and contribute significantly to their business success.



