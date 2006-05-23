LogoBee.com Continues Relationship with IndyCar Racing Team as it Sets Sights on May 28th Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --Two years ago Playa Del Racing (PDR) was just a start-up racing organization, and in need of a team-logo for use with their uniforms, trucks and gear. LogoBee.com was able to design a logo that suited their name and image very well. Playa Del Racing (PDR) is gearing up to field two teams in the upcoming Indianapolis 500 May 28, 2006 and continue to sport the defining trendy logo.



Playa Del Racing translates roughly to “beach racing” in English, and the logo design takes on a breezy beach-side look while incorporating palm trees and a soft setting sun. Since then, Playa Del Racing has attracted the kind of quality racers, staff and sponsors needed to be successful in the highly competitive world of IndyCar racing.



"LogoBee.com caught the essence of our team perfectly with their logo design," said Susan Schafer, vice president and co-owner of PDR. "While we are a very serious race team with performance and sponsor satisfaction our primary goals, having a little whimsical touch with our logo fits the personalities of everyone involved with our organization."



Earlier this season, PDR expanded their logo to include a full-time entry in the popular IndyPro series with team owner and racer John Herb.



Herb and Jaques Lazier will pilot the two PDR entries in the 90th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Last year, Lazier, PDR's only entrant, qualified 27th place and finished a very respectable 16th place. They were even in the top-ten position for a part of the race, but became involved in a collision that damaged the car’s suspension with 50 laps to go.



“Somebody spun out in front of us, and we managed to get around him but then a car came up from behind and ran over our rear-right tire” said Gary Sallee, president and co-owner of PDR. “It was unfortunate for it to happen but we were still pleased with the results, as we had only formed as a team eight weeks before. The car, driver and pit crew were great.”



“Right now, attracting key sponsors is of the utmost importance to us” Sallee concluded. “It could determine the kind of resources we have available for race-day, and it can make a huge difference in the results as the field is so competitive. It’s clear that when you race in the Indy 500, you want to be successful. I think our logo is very definitive of the team and distinctive to give marketing partners maximum exposure."



About the companies:



-Playa Del Racing , a world-class Indy racing team, has recently relocated to Indianapolis. For more information visit their website at www.playadelracing.com. To view Playa Del Racing’s press-kit and information on sponsorship opportunities please visit www.vipmanage.com/pdr.htm



-LogoBee is a leading creator of high-quality logo design and corporate identity packages for all types of businesses. Visit their website at www.logobee.com

