Sage Business Partner Relocates to Wiltshire

West Overton, Wiltshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2006 --Ledger Services Limited has relocated to West Overton in Wiltshire. Originally based in Theale near Reading they have closed down the Berkshire based operation and are now servicing the West Country.



Being an accredited Sage Partner enables Ledger Services Ltd to not only supply Sage software but also the supporting services that add value to the products, such as training, installation and support.



To become accredited staff must have passed a number of Sage examinations that validate their commercial and technical competence, furthermore they have also been trained by Sage to provide excellent customer service, support and sales advice.



Ledger services provide Sage Accounting, Payroll, Forecasting, Reporting and CRM software to businesses throughout the West Country, they also specialise in the Construction industry, providing Sage Construct and Construct Advanced. The Sage construction range enables all types of contracting businesses to accurately cost any complexity of building work, automate CIS deductions, manage retentions, add variations, create valuations and print applications. The software fully integrates with Sage accounts, eliminating double entry of data.



Jayne White Managing Director of Ledger Services Ltd who has excess of 10 years experience of Sage software said “We are looking forward to building long lasting partnerships with companies throughout Wiltshire and beyond”



