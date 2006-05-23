KTML 4.1 Released - Online HTML Editor on Steroids

Bucharest, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2006 --InterAKT announces the release of the next-generation award-winning online HTML editor, KTML 4.1. Voted Best Content Management Tool by more than 17,000 MXDJ&CFDJ Magazine readers last year, KTML is an essential tool for any web professional.



KTML is a tool that empowers non-technical users to manage their content visually without having to know HTML code, by using new, pre-designed or personal added style sheets. They can easily and safely edit, publish and keep a professional look for their website content, setting new grounds for high productivity in web publishing.



While there are many online HTML editors available, KTML distinguishes itself as being an excellent choice, including a tremendous list of revolutionary features:



- Excellent Word compatibility



- Amazing Online Image Editor



- XHTML 1.0 compliant code



- Incredible speed using advanced Ajax and Flash 8 techniques



- Multiple file or image uploading at once



- Intuitive Word-like interface



- Integrated Spellchecker



- Content Templates



- Support for Flash, Mov and AVI files



- Compatible with Internet Explorer and Firefox



- Compatible with Windows, Mac (Firefox) and Linux



Featured as a Dreamweaver extension as well as a Visual Studio Control, KTML 4.1 is also very easy to integrate in many popular Content Management Systems by using it as a < textarea > replacement: Nukedit, Joomla, WordPress, Nucleus, Mambo, FarCry and Jahia. With Multilanguage support for 6 languages (English, Spanish, German, Dutch and partial for French and Danish), the online HTML editor is currently working on 5 different server-side platforms: PHP, ASP .NET (1.1 and 2.0), Cold Fusion, ASP and JSP.



The product is available in three different affordable licenses: KTML Lite (free version), Single Domain and Developer, ranging from 0 to 299 USD.



KTML customers also benefit from the professional support through product forums, solid documentation and tutorials. You can find more information about KTML 4.1 here: http://www.interaktonline.com/Products/Online-HTML-Editor/

