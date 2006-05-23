NewWave Tek Announces Latest Release for TekTradesman Management Systems

Oxford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2006 --NewWave Technologies, a leader in Software Solutions for the Professional and Service Community, announced today TekTradesman latest release.



NewWave’s updated version of TekTradesman includes dynamic new Employee Scheduling & Reporting functions. Designed by Engineers, Commercial Builders and Contractors, TekTradesman allow companies to manage specific areas of a project. TekTradesman also provides a full Invoicing System and full Integration with QuickBooks and Microsoft’s Office Software line. Additionally the latest version of TekTradesman includes a direct link to Microsoft’s MapPoint for location-based services such as maps, site directions and asset allocation.



"Our Engineering related clients provided the direction and task list for our latest version of TekTradesman noted Ms. Annie Hathway, Vice President of NewWave Tek. “TekTradesman provides complete Project Management, which results in greater cost savings, and more efficient asset management for Engineers, Builders, Contractors and Sub-Contractors. We developed the system to be easy-to-use and maintain. Thus far, the feedback is excellent and we look forward to expanding our Engineering and Contractors Client base throughout the year.”



About NewWave Technology

Based in Oxford, Connecticut, NewWave Technologies specializes in business intelligence systems for Engineers, Commercial Builders and Contractors. In addition, NewWave Technologies services Law Firms throughout Connecticut. NewWave provides systems assessments, networking fulfillment, full system support, custom programming and on-site implementation and training. To learn more about NewWave Systems and Service please visit www.newwavetek.com.

