UpStream Networks Receives A+ Rating from Keynote Systems

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2006 --UpStream Networks, a leading provider of Internet streaming and content delivery services, today announced it has scored an A+ rating from Keynote Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ “KEYN”), The Internet Performance Authority®. UpStream Networks received the A+ rating after passing a 30-day quality assurance test, which measured the performance and availability of its streaming services to end-users worldwide.



“After measuring UpStream Networks’ streams for 30 days, Keynote verified that all streams were served from Windows Media Services 9 Series servers and had bit rates in accordance with the rigorous testing guidelines,” said Jason Bigue, director of engineering for streaming media, Keynote Systems, Inc. “Based on these results, we awarded UpStream Networks a StreamQ rating of A+.”



“UpStream Networks is extremely excited and honored to achieve such a high rating from Keynote,” said John Keagy, president, UpStream Networks. “This means that our customers can rest assured that UpStream Networks provides the highest quality streaming services available, period.”



The goal of this quality testing was to ensure that UpStream Networks could host streams on a Windows Media 9 Series server and deliver them with consistently high quality. The streams were measured at a frequency of 20 times per hour using Keynote’s international network of measurement computers. Metrics measured included availability, frustration time, connect time, and buffer time, providing a true measurement of how end users in different cities around the globe would experience audio or video streamed from UpStream Networks’ content delivery network.



“Every stream achieved a connection success rate of 99.91 percent or higher, easily surpassing the 95 percent availability requirement,” Bigue continued. “Also, the ‘frustration time’ factor, the most important factor affecting user experience, is defined as how much time is spent waiting for the stream to connect and buffer before playback begins. Every stream achieved a rating of A+, denoting a frustration time of less than six seconds. Lastly, there were no outages during the testing period.”



With customized solutions, UpStream Networks targets small and medium-sized businesses who want to add audio and video to their web sites. Unmetered live Windows streaming solutions from UpStream Networks are immediately available. For more information, please contact UpStream Networks at www.UpStreamNetworks.com or call 1-888-415-2777.



About Keynote

Keynote Systems (NASDAQ "KEYN") is the worldwide leader in services that improve online business performance and communications technologies. Known as The Internet Performance Authority, Keynote manages a market-leading infrastructure of 1,600+ measurement computers and mobile devices in over 114 locations and 66+ metropolitan areas worldwide that assess service levels and a panel of over 160,000 consumers who participate in interactive Web site tests that assess user experience. Keynote Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California and can be reached at www.keynote.com by phone in the U.S. at 650-403-2400.



About UpStream Networks

UpStream Networks provides the fastest content distribution network possible, an easy-to-use media management platform and responsive 24/7 assistance. The company’s straightforward, flexible solutions offer a reliable content delivery technology infrastructure. UpStream Networks is headquartered in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



Copyright 2006 UpStream Networks. All rights reserved. Any trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

