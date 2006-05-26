Interactive Reporting and Multivariate Analysis in .NET Apps Become User-Friendly.

Barnaul, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2006 --Constantly researching multivariate analysis technology for .NET, Perpetuum Software improves its products and announces the releases of the updated version of OLAP ModelKit that facilitates access to the multidimensional data required for making decisions.



Present trends in business development gave point to the problem of dynamic and high-quality interactive mass-data analysis. The use of imperfect pivot tables can not provide adequate analysis, and, as a result, correct decision making.



Undoubtedly, every company needs a tabular report generator that is capable of manipulation with multidimensional data. Perpetuum Software couldn’t stand by idly to this problem. Perpetuum Software LLC offers an effective solution – OLAP ModelKit 2.0.



New version includes a set of popular and multiply tried functions as well as new ones. OLAP ModelKit is completely written in C# and includes only .NET managed code. However, product flexibility and functionality is in every bit as good as that of analogous ActiveX components. OLAP ModelKit features all capabilities needed for creation and maintaining of professional business intelligence applications. Optimization of a library core allows increasing calculation speed and decreasing short-term memory usage as well. It is possible to carry out calculation in a standalone flow without user interface “freezing”. It is also possible to manage calculations manually. An interactive value grouping has been added in order to raise quality of the performed analysis. At the same time there is an ability to use any .NET data sources including ADO.NET and IList.



Perpetuum Software makes efforts to assist developers with component learning, adjustment and embedding and as well as end users with reports management in a ready application. To make quantitative data analysis easier sorting by total columns is available. Separate utilization examples are replaced by the unified samples browser. Now an example, demonstrating needed functionality can be found in a moment. Human-engineered user interface supports any style, including XP. Alternatively one can use custom styles that can be kept in file for the further use. Due to the built-in expression language along with user-friendly wizard user can adapt applications, add custom fields, dimensions, clauses. These operations are available at a pivot table visual design-time as well as at application run-time. If needed export of a cross report into an Excel table, HTML or PDF can be executed.



OLAP ModelKit has practice perspectiveness due to full compatibility with Microsoft .NET Framework versions 1.1 and 2.0. Delivery package includes unit tests. Full source code is available.



Perpetuum Software is confident that the use of OLAP ModelKit 2.0 will assist to obtain optimally structured information, presented in a visual form that allows making solution on company development and effective resources allocation.



Company Overview

Perpetuum Software specializes in development of high-quality .NET and ASP.NET software components compatible with MS Visual Studio .NET, C# Builder, Delphi .NET and other IDEs supporting .NET Framework. Such use-proven components as Report Sharp-Shooter, Instrumentation ModelKit, OLAP ModelKit and other .NET components by Perpetuum Software are already well known on the software development market and are used by developers in more than 50 countries

