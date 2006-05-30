The Company That Changed The Face Of Translation Industry In Singapore Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --Lingua Tech Singapore, the leading localization solution provider in Singapore, celebrates its 10th year in the localization industry this year.



Lingua Tech Singapore has braved several economic crises to emerge as one of the prominent players in the localization industry in the region. Starting out at as a humble 3-man team, Lingua Tech Singapore now employs more than 20 full-time employees here in Singapore. It also boasts of an extensive worldwide network of more than 500 qualified translators and a branch office in Shanghai, China.



For the past decade, Lingua Tech Singapore has been spearheading the localization industry by being one of the first in Singapore to introduce Computer Assisted Translation Tools to the industry. It is also one of the first to introduce customer-centric turnkey localization solutions and localized project management services which revolutionalised the Translation Industry here in Singapore.



Lingua Tech Singapore has projected a 50% growth in their sales turnover for 2006 and is optimistic about its expansion plans which includes branches and representation offices in Hong Kong, Thailand and Taiwan.



In conjunction with its 10th anniversary celebration, Lingua Tech Singapore will be organizing a series of localization awareness workshops and seminars here in Singapore for its clients and those who are interested in the reaching out to the global market.



Lingua Tech Singapore’s customers spans a wide-range of industries and it includes industry leaders such as Sony-Ericsson, Philips, Motorola, BenQ-Siemens in the Telecommunication industry; GSK, Sanofi, John Hopkins in the Pharmaceutical industry; Seagate, Intel, HP, Sandisk in the IT sector; Yahoo, MSN, Kazaa in the Internet Solution Industry.

