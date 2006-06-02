SQI Announces the SQI Application Integration Bus: AppBus™

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --SQI Incorporated today unveiled AppBus™ - the SQI Application Integration Bus. AppBus is middle-ware technology that addresses one of the most difficult issues in the open source revolution – how to integrate separately developed applications into a seamless and secure user experience. SQI uses this innovative middle-ware in its open source-based, on-demand business process offerings.



AppBus includes SQI Authority Services (SAS) and Authority Messaging and Synchronization Framework (AMSF) components. SAS is the central repository of user information – name, password, application access authorization, etc. SAS provides authentication and authorization services to the applications.



AMSF provides the messaging interface to the SAS services. For example, when a user tries to access an application, the application sends three requests using the AppBus messaging framework: 1) authenticate the user, 2) validate the user is authorized to access the application, and 3) establish the user's authorized roles with the application.



AMSF supplies synchronization services between an application's view of the user information and the SAS central database of users. This is a unique and critical aspect of the integration. AppBus enables integration with the central database and at the same time maintains application-specific information in the application's original data structure – tight integration with a minimum of code changes.



The synchronization of user information is bi-directional. For example, if a systems administrator uses the SAS web tools to change user information, the changes are propagated out to each application's user data structures. Or, if an application creates a new user on the fly when an email request is processed, the new user information is synchronized to the SAS central database of users.



“AppBus is another example of the power of open source and SQI's commitment to the revolution,” said Jeff Elpern CEO of SQI Inc. “When faced with this integration issue we turned to the open source community for a solution. Central Authentication Server (CAS), originally developed at Yale, gave us a solid solution to the authentication part of the problem. We leveraged CAS and extended the framework to address the full range of integration issues, particularly our need for flexibility with security.”



“Flexibility is an important aspect of open source integration,” said Steve Tindle, Chief Integration Architect for SQI. “The design of AppBus allows multiple levels of integration. At the lowest level, user authentication and access rights services are provided by AppBus with minimal change to the application's user management code. At the top end, an application relies on AppBus for all user management. This allows an application to be quickly integrated into the SQI framework with the opportunity to increase integration over time.”



AppBus is released for deployment. All new SQI client environments utilize AppBus.



About SQI, Incorporated

SQI Inc. is the world-leading open source integrator serving small firms delivering complex, enterprise-class products and services. SQI integrates “best-of-class” open source technologies and applications into business processes addressing operational requirements driven by the support needs of these products and services. Leveraging the open source revolution dramatically reduces development costs and accelerates time-to-market. Combined with “access anywhere at any time” on-demand Internet delivery, SQI is able to provide world class systems for the small firm at dramatic new cost points.



SQI is a Nevada corporation founded in 2001 with corporate offices in Reno, NV. For more information about SQI, visit www.sqi-inc.com.

