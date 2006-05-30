GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk Retail TomTom GO 910 World Cup Edition

Stokesley, North Yorkshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --With the FIFA World Cup fast approaching GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk (http://www.globalpositioningsystems.co.uk), a specialist in the sale of sat nav systems, sat nav accessories, and sat nav software, have recently launched a unique, World Cup navigation companion. For customers, GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk preload TomTom’s World Cup Voices, Points of Interest and Colour Schemes straight onto TomTom’s latest satellite navigation system; the TomTom GO 910.



TomTom are the leaders in satellite navigation, and their new TomTom GO 910 personal GPS sat nav navigation device is at the top of the new GO range, with an utterly unbeatable range of features. GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk also aim to target football fans with TomTom’s new sat nav system and FIFA World Cup PLUS services. Mr Bowes, Product Manger of GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk Comments: "To help fans make the most out of the biggest, up and coming event in the world, TomTom have developed some FIFA World Cup PLUS services, like specific Voices and POIs. For the travelling football-fan this special PLUS package will definitely enhance the World Cup atmosphere."



The World Cup features include voice-guided directions from Sven himself, and hundreds of POIs enabling users to find their way to all TeleAtlas World Cup stadia, Open-air big screens, Varta hotels, restaurants, team hotels, premier sports bars and nightlife. Football enthusiasts can also show their true dedication with a custom coloured interface; red, white and blue coloured maps.



As well as installing all of the World Cup features,

GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk also ensure the TomTom GO 910 World Cup Edition is ready to work straight out of the box. They charge and test the GPS, attach and test connection cables and activate the GPS receiver.



Of course, customers will also experience the remarkable features of the TomTom GO 910. "The TomTom GO 910 is a high-end personal navigation device, and has some great built-in features like a remote control that you can control your iPod through, a 20GB hard disk, and all the European maps pre-installed. And, like all TomTom GO units, the TomTom GO 910 offers simple and effective, next generation in-car navigation, which could not be easier to use. Its user-friendliness, up-to-date features, and extra-wide LCD touch screen makes this the perfect navigational companion for any England supporter." Explains Mr. Bowes.



The TomTom GO 910 World Cup is available from the website (http://www.globalpositioningsystems.co.uk/tomtom-go-910-world-cup-edition-description.html) for £498.00 (incl. VAT).

