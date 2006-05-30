American Advantage Mortgage Company Selected as Preferred Lender for Nations Homes II

Forked River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --American Advantage Mortgage Company, South Carolina Division selected as the “Builder’s Preferred Lender” for Nations Homes II, one of the finest homebuilders in the Carolinas.



American Advantage Mortgage Company prides itself on being a full-service mortgage company where you get the advantage of the best people, pricing and programs available. Kelly Zuccarelli, general manager and vice president of American Advantage Mortgage, “believes their selection by Nations Homes II was based on their exemplary service and their capacity to design loans based on the need of the consumer. We look forward to providing the Nations Homes II buyers with mortgage services and to educate them in their discovery, to which mortgage program will best suit their needs.“



American Advantage Mortgage Company moved their Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand office to a new location. The office is now located at 4701 A Oleander Drive, just west of the Pine Lakes International Country Club, and can be reached at (843) 692-0100.



Founded in 2003, American Advantage Mortgage Company is a full-service mortgage company offering a diverse array of products fulfilling home lending needs. The experienced loan professionals are dedicated in creating the perfect loan package for each client. From purchase to refinance to construction lending, for a new home, a second home, or refinance, American Advantage Mortgage Company has the formula for a quick, accurate and efficient process. Headquartered in Forked River, New Jersey, American Advantage Mortgage Company is where you get the advantage of the best people, pricing and programs available. For more information visit American Advantage Mortgage Company online at http://www.americanadvantageonline.com/ .



Nations Homes II founded in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina by Jeff Skelley. Mr. Skelley’s 30 years of homebuilding experience and his team of associates have grown Nations Homes II into the Top 10 Builders in Coastal Carolinas. Nations Homes II is committed to building homes that will suit any of our clients' needs. “We are committed to grow Nations Homes II reputation as one of the most sought after homebuilders in the nation providing our homeowners with dedicated customer service and the best values for their hard earned money,” Jeff Skelley, President. For more information on Nations Homes II visit online at: http://www.nations-homes.com .

