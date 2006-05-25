New Jersey Builders Association Honors Kelly Zuccarelli with the Induction into the Associate Hall of Fame and Builders Political Action Committee State House Club

Forked River, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2006 --The New Jersey Builders Association (NJBA) honored Kelly Zuccarelli, general manager and vice president of American Advantage Mortgage Company, with the induction into the Associate Hall of Fame and the Builders Political Action Committee (BPAC) State House Club. The Associate Hall of Fame Award recognizes associate members for their sustained, dedicated, quality service to the association and community.



Ms. Zuccarelli, recognized industry leader, has been a member of the NJBA and the New Jersey Shore Builders Association (NJSBA) for eight years. She serves on the NJBA board of directors and is a trustee on the BPAC. For the past few years, serves on the board as vice president of the NJSBA, and as chairperson for the BPAC auction, where she has been instrumental in raising significant funds. She was honored in the past as the recipient of the NJSBA Jack Meyer Rookie of the Year Award in 2000, NJSBA Associate of the Year in 2002, NJBA Associates Committee Iron man Award in 2003 and named the NJBA Associate of the Year in 2004. Ms. Zuccarelli is a member of the Ocean County Board of Realtors and is a Charter Member of the Ocean County Women’s Council of Realtors.



The NJSBA founded in 1945 and designed to help builders and those involved in construction to better contend with their challenges through collective action. The NJSBA is a trade association serving all building related industries, from the one-man subcontracting company, to national builders, to suppliers, to mortgage companies. For more information, please call 732-364-2828.



Founded in 2003, American Advantage Mortgage Company is a full-service mortgage company offering a diverse array of products fulfilling home lending needs. The experienced loan professionals are dedicated in creating the perfect loan package for each client. From purchase to refinance to construction lending, for a new home, a second home, or refinance, American Advantage Mortgage Company has the formula for a quick, accurate and efficient process. Headquartered in Forked River, New Jersey, American Advantage Mortgage Company is where you get the advantage of the best people, pricing and programs available. For more information visit American Advantage Mortgage Company online at http://www.americanadvantageonline.com/.

