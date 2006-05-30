Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Liquidation of Medical Equipment & Supplies

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --South Plainfield, New Jersey, May 2006 – Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor completed the liquidation of medical equipment and supplies for a private client.



Dallas Contracting Co, Inc. was tasked with the liquidation of various medical supplies and equipment for a private client that recently acquired another practice and wanted to consolidate. Dallas Contracting took the project on a consignment basis with a negotiated fee for selling the equipment and supplies. The medical equipment and supplies included:



· Boxes of latex gloves, gauze, drapes, tape

· Numerous speculum in various sizes

· Various splints, supports, wraps and braces for arms and legs

· Schioetz Tonometer

· PneumoCheck Spirometry Machine

· Earscan Pure Tone Audiometer

· Advanced Medical Products MicroSystems Holter Monitor Recorder

· Pentax Sigmoid scope FS34P, Serial #A81541 w/ Pentax Light Source LH-150P

· Shuco-Vac Aspirator (to be used with sigmoid scope) Model #5711-130



Dallas Contracting was able to sell all of the equipment and supplies and thus was able to return a significant value back to the client.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website http://www.dallascontracting.com/index.php?mod=ForSale and http://www.dallascontracting.com/EBAYusedequipment.html



Contact:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

