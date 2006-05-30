Working from Home Just Got Easier with 2nd Edition of Words From Home

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --If you can type and use the computer, take some advice and listen to some words from home. That’s the motivational book, Words from Home, Start, Run and Profit from a Home-Based Word Processing Business a complete reference guide on how to start, run and profit from a home-based word processing business. It’s 208 pages on everything you need to succeed and targeted to work-at-home moms with good secretarial skills. The advice comes from expert Diana Ennen.



In 1985 Ennen started her word processing business and was able to establish a full time client base within six months. In 1996 she wrote the first edition of Words from Home at the start of the growth of the virtual assisting industry. The book has recently been updated in its 2nd edition to meet the growth of new technology and advancements.



“Our goal with this book is to not only show how to start your own word processing business at home, but also how to do a brilliant job at it,” says Ennen. “You will take pride in the fact that your business will be a cut above the others. Anyone can run a home-based word processing business. What we want to show you is how to operate the best word processing business.”



Words from Home covers both word processing and virtual assisting and offers an opportunity to work with top professionals, CEOs, lawyers, doctors, authors, businesses, and students. Virtual Assistants or VAs as they’re called are highly skilled professionals who provide extensive marketing solutions, creative and innovative advertising campaigns, administrative support, proofing and editing and other specialized services for entrepreneurs, small businesses, authors and others who want to bring their business to a new level or market their books for greater value.



Topics in the book include tips on writing resumes, manuscripts, advertising and marketing; determining your rates; business operations; setting up a website; working with clients and on the internet; tips from the pros on what works and doesn’t work; and balancing family and business.



“Our book contains a lot of personal and hard-knocks trial and error experiences,” says Ennen. “What better way to learn how to start a business than to obtain first-hand knowledge from someone who has been there and succeeded.” In addition there are interviews with more than 40 word processors and profiles on each of them.



To get advice on starting a word processing business and to purchase Words from Home go to http://www.virtualwordpublishing.com. E-books also are available.



