YooNoo Ltd. Scoop The Internet and ICT Award at This Year's North East Business Awards

Stokesley, North Yorkshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2006 --YooNoo Ltd. - Driven by the Gazette Media Company, the North East Business Awards have certainly grown to become the most widely recognised awards throughout the North East business community, and possibly the most hotly contested awards throughout the UK. Celebrating business excellence and achievement for the 7th year running, this year the Gazette saw record entry levels in Small Business and Internet categories. Having entered this competition for the first time, YooNoo scooped the 'Internet and ICT Award' for leading edge use of Internet technology to enhance their business.



YooNoo's triumph at the North East Business Awards follows their success at the Tees Valley Business Awards, whereby YooNoo became short-listed to compete against the winners from additional North East sub-regions, Durham & Wearside and Tyneside & Northumberland. The Tees Valley Business Awards also saw YooNoo scoop the ‘Innovation’ award for developing innovative, automated management systems that have efficiently dealt with, and continue to manage the company’s growing customer base and successful rankings in the search engines. This achievement resultantly led to YooNoo also becoming finalists for this category at last night’s North East Business Awards.



Simon Pitts Managing Director of YooNoo, Comments: "Our success at the North East Business Awards is unquestionably a result of team effort. From our technical research and development team, to our sales and buying advice unit; it cannot be overlooked that every department has contributed to our business progress and success so far."



YooNoo was initiated by Simon Pitts in 1998; providing a range of products and services to the long distance walking community via a series of websites. Spurred on by the successful sales of GPS devices for this market, a dedicated website was established at GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk. This website, along with the company's sophisticated technical expertise in generating an average of 8,000 new customers every month, has continued to push the business from strength to strength.



Today YooNoo manage three websites from purpose built offices based in Stokesley, North Yorkshire; GlobalPositioningSystems.co.uk, GoAudio.co.uk, and recently launched Shiroi.co.uk; which following only two months of recognition has already generated thousands of orders.



The company's award winning technical expertise is paramount to the success of YooNoo Ltd. Their Automated Electronics Sales Order processing system (AESOPS) was developed in-house to efficiently manage and thwart the increasing volume of Internet fraud. And, to compete effectively on the Internet, in the ever-increasing consumer electronics market YooNoo have developed sophisticated mathematical modeling tools that effectively result in powerful promotion via search engines and associated content networks.



Simon Pitts Comments: "After 7 solid years of hard work, it is great to receive recognition for our achievements. We now look forward to our next stage in development; helping other e-commerce businesses to implement technical solutions developed by our company; to compete effectively on the Internet."



YooNoo Ltd. was established in 1998 and operates from purpose built offices based in North Yorkshire. The company specialises in the sale of consumer electronics products through several retail websites. Please see:



