Gravity Fitness Opens in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --Gravity Fitness, a premier health and fitness center, has opened its first facility at 2201 Faulkner Road, Atlanta, GA 30324. It is located just within reach of the ever-growing and changing Midtown area off of Cheshire Bridge Road. The club, which marks its first center, is owned and operated by James Nelson. His knowledge and experience in the field has enabled him to address the growing market demand for state of the art fitness centers.



Gravity Fitness offers equipment by premier manufacturers such as Life Fitness, Cybex and Hammer Strength, to name a few. Personal training, aerobic and step exercise classes in addition to cycling, spinning, abs and straight training classes. Amenities also include locker rooms that are fully equipped with steam rooms and saunas.



According to James Nelson, owner and president of Gravity Fitness, Inc, "We are pleased with what we have accomplished with the design of this fitness center. With the founding of the first Gravity Fitness, it is my hope that we continue to build on the success of the center and are excited about the opportunities to expand into a franchise in the future. We expect franchising to eventually play a large role in advancing our business in the future."



The new club addresses the need for quality fitness centers in and around the Midtown Atlanta area -- specifically the growing area just north of Midtown - the Cheshire Bridge Corridor – which is and continues its revitalization program. Midtown, Atlanta, GA is a growing by leaps and bounds and the clubs that exist today are experiencing overcrowding, lack of personalization, outdated equipment and less than satisfactory customer service.



The new fitness center opened during the first week of May and offers its customers an introductory annual membership rate. Or, if customers prefer, they can chose a monthly payment program.



About Gravity Fitness



Gravity Fitness is one of the premier boutique fitness facilities in the Atlanta, GA, offering its members a unique fitness center experience enabling fitness-conscious adult customers to maximize their fitness objectives and goals.



Gravity is located at 2201 Faulkner Road Atlanta, GA 30324. The hours of operation are Mon thru Fri, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sun. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The equipment is state of the art by Life Fitness, Cybex, and Hammer Strength. Aerobic class schedule will consist of step, spinning, abs classes and straight training classes



For more information, contact James Nelson at Gravity Fitness at 404-486-0506.





