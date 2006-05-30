New VisitorBook ID-e Visitor Management System Projects Completed in San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2006 --Accurate USA, a leading supplier of ID solutions, announced today the completion of 2 new installations of CardFocus VisitorBook using the ID-e™ license scanning and age verification solution. The first installation is at the Caltrans Traffic management Center, and the second is for Cox Communication Customer Service Center & Call Center Facility in Kearny Mesa.



VisitorBook ID-e™ combines the powerful VisitorBook ™ Visitor management software with the ID-e® drivers license information reader. Visitors swipe any State issued drivers license through the reader, and their information is captured instantly in the VisitorBook ID-e™ Software. No additional data input is necessary; the security desk operator takes a photo and prints a Visitor Badge. Badges can be printed on any printer, from a paper ID card on a Dymo 440 direct thermal printer to PVC ID cards on most PVC Card printers. The process is completed in less than 30 seconds.



VisitorBook ID-e maintains a complete log of all visits, and the information can be printed on reports or searched by name. No more need for paper logs of visitor information that can be lost. VisitorBook ID-e™ may also be used for managing employee visits - maintaining employee records and issuing employee photo ID cards.



"We are very pleased to offer the VisitorBook ID-e™ solution that has functionality and features surpassing many other more expensive visitor management tools," said Roy Slavin, Sales Director of PhotoBadge.com.



VisitorBook ID-e™ is a cost effective package designed for use at a single location or multi user campus environment. Network capable — an unlimited number of PCs running VisitorBook ID-e™ can easily be networked over a LAN or WAN providing access to the visitor database.



The CardFocus family of products, produced by Sabadille Systems, offers a comprehensive range of photo identity and visitor management software solutions that are powerful, yet simple to learn and loaded with useful features. While providing excellent value in software, CardFocus is so flexible that it improves the issuance and management of advanced photo identity cards for virtually any size and kind of organization.



About Accurate-USA/PhotoBadge

Founded 1991 in San Diego, California, Accurate-USA is a vendor of specialist ID solutions. Since 1997, the company has operated the PhotoBadge division for secure online worldwide access to their quality ID products. PhotoBadge is now a leading B2B ID products site.



About Sabadille Systems

Sabadille Systems is a leading company in the production of software products for the plastic card issuance and identity management solutions market. Originally founded to provide consultancy and business development expertise, the company quickly embarked on product development for an increasingly security-conscious world.



For more information contact:



Accurate USA

Ph: 888.527.3704 or 858.794.0880 for more information about VisitorBook ID-e™



All trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

