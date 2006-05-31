Minister of Health Asked to Investigate Psychiatry In Suicide Death

Vancouver, BC-- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2006 --The Citizens Commission on Human Rights, a psychiatric watchdog group established by the Church of Scientology, has asked the Minister of Health, The Honorable George Abbott, to instruct a proposed suicide-reduction task force to put the psychiatrist responsible for the care and “treatment” of Ellie Boisvert and psychiatry’s “treatment” procedures in general under the microscope.



The commission has also asked the Minister to not allow any psychiatrists to participate on the task force saying that it would be similar to hiring a fox to guard a hen house. Instead, the commission is recommending that members of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights, members of the legal profession and lay people comprise the task force.



The task force was recommended as the result of recent coroners inquest conducted by Regional Coroner Rose Stanton. According to evidence brought out at the inquest Ellie Boisvert, 56, left the Eric Martin Pavilion, the psychiatric ward of the Royal Jubilee Hospital, on July 29, 2005, on a four to six-hour pass. Ms.Boisvert didn’t return from her pass and was found dead on Aug. 17, 2005, in Layritz Park. Near her body was a suicide note. Ms. Boisvert said in the note that she didn’t want to spend one more moment in the “EMP.” Nor did she want to continue living as a psychiatric patient growing steadily worse. “It’s not life.”



Brian Beaumont President of the Vancouver Chapter of CCHR said “Psychiatrist Dr. Donald Milliken’s rant at the inquest about Canada not having a national suicide prevention program was obviously a covert way of shifting the blame for Ms. Boisvert’s suicide onto a wrong target and thereby taking no responsibility at all for her death. After all, he treated her for 10 years prior to her suicide”.



Another fault in the psychiatric industry, according to a study by Lisa Cosgrove, a psychologist from the University of Massachusetts and Sheldon Krimsky, a Tuft University professor, is psychiatry’s billing bible itself , the Diagonstic and Satistical Manual of Mental Disorgers (DSM). The study documents how pharmaceutical companies who manufacture drugs for “mental disorders” funded psychiatrists who defined the disorders for the manual. One hundred percent of the “experts” on DSM-IV panels overseeing so-called “mood disorders” (which includes “depression”) and “schizophrenia/psychotic disorders” were financially involved with drug companies. These are the largest categories of psychiatric drugs in the world: 2004 sales of $20.3 billion for antidepressants and $14.4 billion for antipsychotic drugs alone.



The Citizens Commission on Human Rights is an international psychiatric watchdog group co-founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology and Dr. Thomas Szasz, Professor of Psychiatry Emeritus at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, to investigate and expose psychiatric violations of human rights