The MACK Group, LLC Completes the Asbestos Abatement of a Former Warehouse

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2006 --May 2006 - The MACK Group, LLC (website http://www.mackgrp.com ), a specialized asbestos abatement contractor, recently completed the asbestos abatement of a former warehouse located in North Bergen, New Jersey.



The project consisted of the asbestos abatement of asbestos containing materials (ACM) including flashing, pipe fitting insulation, door caulk, floor tile and mastic. To accomplish this work, The Mack Group, LLC utilized manlifts / scissor lifts, skid steers, their Terminator floor removal equipment and several laborers and operators. Proper asbestos wetting, removal and handling techniques were employed to safely remove the materials.



ACM needed to be removed from the warehouse as it was slated for demolition. The developer plans to build a multi-story luxury condominium building on the property. The property is located on the Hudson River and has spectacular views of New York City.



The MACK Group, LLC accomplished this asbestos project on schedule and without injury.



About the Mack Group, LLC



The MACK Group, LLC is an asbestos abatement and demolition contractor that operates on a nationwide basis but predominantly in NJ, NY, PA, DE, CT, MA, MD, WV, NC, GA, and SC. Services include asbestos abatement, asbestos removal, demolition, Terminator flooring removals, Shot Blast/Blastrac services, asbestos siding removal, asbestos consulting and fluorescent bulb and ballast recycling services.



