Lyquidity Solutions Announces ComplyXL 1.4 for Excel Spreadsheet Control

New Malden, Surrey, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2006 --Lyquidity Solutions (www.lyquidity.com) today announced key enhancements to ComplyXL, its innovative system for the control and monitoring of Excel spreadsheets.



“Our customers had requested certain features, which were of obvious benefit to a whole range of users, so we were happy to include them in version 1.4,” said Sandy Marshall, Product Manager for ComplyXL



The key enhancements are:



- Added autosave feature now included. This feature ensures that every time an Excel spreadsheet is saved, a version is automatically saved, with the option of a comment being attached. This feature has been included so that a user no longer needs to remember to add a version to the workbook

- Function excluder options are now included. This option, particularly requested by accountants, has been added to ensure that functions such as time and date, where a value is created, are no longer highlighted as changes to a spreadsheet.

- Faster compare functionality. Now comparing workbooks, or worksheets or versions of either has been accelerated, and so ensures time saved. Also included is an option to break down the compare, and so allows users more control.

- Comparison of workbooks that are password protected.



“The fact that Lyquidity is able to enhance ComplyXL so rapidly is, in part, due to all development taking place in-house. This ensures that Lyquidity can act on product enhancement suggestions in a way that ensures seemless integration into the core product”.



Bill Seddon, Managing Director adds “this is only a start point for the rapid development of ComplyXL. In the coming months, we plan to make use of the Sharepoint ™ technology from Microsoft, as well as adding key features to the user display. These will include a pan and zoom graphical display, from a thumbnail overview all the way down to a cell. Luckily for Lyquidity, our in-house development team are first rate, as shown by the great product offering we produce. We are also expanding our reseller program, and are in talks with potential resellers in various regions throughout the world, thus extending our reach globally”.



For more information, please visit our website at www.lyquidity.com, where a free trial download of ComplyXL is available.



About Lyquidity Solutions

Lyquidity Solutions is a privately held, leading financial software and services company. ComplyXL provides compliance control of Excel workbooks and was developed in light of Sarbanes-Oxley and other corporate governance and compliance requirements facing business managers today. For more information, please visit our main website at www.lyquidity.com or alternatively call us on 020 8241 0500. Media contacts should be addressed to sarah.seddon@lyquidity.com. Excel and Sharepoint are a trademark of Microsoft Inc. Press release code 01/05/06

