Virtual Assistants Get Face-To-Face

“When we learned of Dallas' new slogan; Live Large-Think Big, it only confirmed that we had made the right choice to host VA Conference in Dallas and adopted that as our theme for the conference – Live Large. Think Big. Become a Stellar VA,” states Poelker. The slogan is described as "the essence of a city built on big dreams, freshly blazed trails and an attitude that all things are possible." The conference hosts promise to energize attendees to apply the same principles in their business–a business built on big dreams, freshly blazed trails and an attitude that all things are possible!



The agenda has been expanded to include a Thursday night networking event, and two full days on Friday and Saturday. The co-hosts are lining up successful virtual assistants from across the country to facilitate workshops and break out sessions for virtual assistants at all levels – new virtual assistants to those ready to take their business to the next level. VA Conference believes in learning from each other by having presenters who walk the talk as virtual assistants each and every day. “Last year I attended my first conference in St. Louis and will never miss another one!” says Diana Ennen, owner of Virtual Word Publishing and co-author of Virtual Assistant – The Series: Become a Highly Successful, Sought after VA. “The expert advice I received and the relationships I established were priceless. I highly recommend every VA attend.”



Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to register online, visit the conference website at: http://www.VAConference.com.





