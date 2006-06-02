Celebrating the World Cup 2006

South Whitley, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --Thanks to American children, soccer is on its way to achieving the success it has enjoyed throughout the rest of the planet. Now one of the most popular youth participant sports in America, the world-renowned sport has hit home as parents and older family members strive to keep up with their children’s interests. This year as the FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 9, the U.S., led by its youngsters, will tune in to view the world’s most-watched sporting event and celebrate the momentous tournament.



There’s no doubt that soccer has significantly grown in America. U.S. Youth Soccer, the largest youth sports organization in the country, reports that more children participate in soccer than any other sport. In fact, 18 million children ages 5-19 participated in the sport in 2005.



With the rise in popularity, the nation is seeing growth in everything soccer related. ShindigZ by Stumps, the world’s largest party store, reports an increase in the number of soccer-related sales and requests for soccer-party planning, especially with the World Cup tournament approaching.



“We’ve seen dramatic sales growth in our sports theme parties over the last several years and a rise in the number of soccer-related party requests,” said Jeanice Croy, ShindigZ president. “There have been striking similarities between the World Cup and Super Bowl celebrations and we’re seeing the sport expand from just club-soccer events to birthday parties, Bar Mitzvahs, and get-togethers for the World Cup,” said Croy.

ShindigZ’ goal is to make it easy for fans to bring the ultimate soccer party experience home. The company’s unique World Cup party ideas include sending its customized invitations to guests attached to metal whistles imprinted with unique slogans such as, “Don’t get caught offside… we’ll be screening whoever misses our World Cup Party!” It suggests decorating with its Championship Soccer Ensemble and placing its orange cheer phones around the room to add color and to allow guests to express themselves throughout the games.



“Our company has been in the party supply business for over 80 years and is committed to our mission statement of “Bringing People Together to Make Life More Fun,” said Wendy Moyle, ShindigZ Vice Chairperson. “Our great products as well as our ability to personalize many of them makes our customers’ parties stand out from others’ parties.”



