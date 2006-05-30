SiberLogic Announces SiberSafe S1000D Edition Evaluation Package

Concord, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2006 --SiberLogic, a leading provider of innovative XML content technology, today announces the availability of a new evaluation option for SiberSafe S1000D Edition.



SiberSafe S1000D Edition is the only solution on the market today that combines a mature, feature-rich XML CMS with knowledge modeling technology to provide a robust environment for authoring teams producing complex, evolving documentation in defense and aerospace.



Now, SiberSafe S1000D Edition is available for evaluation online. With no requirement to download, install and configure client and server software, this is a convenient and efficient way to evaluate SiberLogic's unique approach to S1000D compliance.



The online evaluation package includes a ready-made sample S1000D content application, along with the ability to create and model your own information. A live introductory tutorial is also available free of charge.



SiberSafe S1000D Edition presents a complete and cost-effective environment for teams producing S1000D-compliant content, via functionality such as:

*S1000D-optimized user interface

*Automatic generation of draft Data Modules

*S1000D assumptions management

*Workflow control

*Collaborative review

*Multi-channel publishing

*Innovative content search and discovery via a semantically-enabled knowledge base



To request an evaluation account, see us at booth #16 at the S1000D User Forum or visit us online at http://www.siberlogic.com/evaluation/S1000D.asp.



SiberSafe S1000D Edition is based on the recently-released SiberSafe V6. Browse the full feature list at www.siberlogic.com/sibersafe/ to discover why SiberSafe V6 is the CMS of choice for technical documentation teams.



For more information on SiberSafe S1000D Edition, visit http://www.siberlogic.com/S1000D/

