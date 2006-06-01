Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce Names First InnoVAtive Award Recipient

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2006 --Roxanne Ravenel of SOHO Support Solutions LLC, an Avon OH Virtual Assistance and copywriting practice, has been named by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce as its first InnoVAtive Award winner.



The InnoVAtive Award is an honor given by the VACOC to Virtual Assistants who have demonstrated high standards of excellence and inventiveness in the areas of smart business practices, industry promotion and Virtual Assistant education and training.



Ravenel was selected by the organization’s founding member, Danielle Keister, for her intelligent, well-written, client-centered webinars that take an original, novel approach to educating prospective clients on the value and benefits of Virtual Assistance. In the process, the webinars expose many more business owners, in a variety of industries, to Virtual Assistance and the powerful solutions it provides.



Ravenel’s webinar, “No Entrepreneur Is an Island—Putting the Virtual World to Work for You,” is a one-hour online event designed for entrepreneurs, independent professionals and pre-entrepreneurs who need practical solutions to current productivity, collaboration and information management dilemmas. Participants learn how to use virtual collaboration, as well as low-cost to no-cost technologies, to start or expand their businesses while reclaiming their time and reducing unnecessary costs.



“This is a terrific idea that I see having a huge impact on small business owners," explains Keister, “What also really impresses me is Roxanne's approach--there is absolutely no hype in her writing. You get nothing but professional, intelligent, substantive, quality content and information.”



To learn more about the Webinars, visit Ravenel's newly-launched, dedicated site at http://www.TakeItVirtual.com.



More Info: For more information on SOHO Support Solutions LLC, visit Ravenel’s website at http://www.SOHOSupportSolutions.com. For more information on the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce, and to join the forum and download FREE business tools and resources, visit the VACOC website at http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com.

