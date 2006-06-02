Every day is Mother's Day at the Abbey Rsort and Fontana Spa

Fontana, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --Everyday is Mother’s Day in May at The Abbey Resort and Fontana Spa, the 334-room vacation destination at 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana, Wis., on beautiful Geneva Lake. Available every weekend in May, The Abbey will offer two pampering packages for moms, including Ladies First and Robes and Roses, featuring some of The Abbey’s finest dining and spa experiences.



Ladies First

Perfect for mom and daughter, the Ladies First weekend package begins with a resort pass and a one- or two-night stay in a well-appointed guestroom with custom linens, a marble bathroom and flat-screen TV. Included in Ladies First is admission to the tranquil Fontana Spa. Plus each “lady” will receive the newest body therapy, the Four Handed Massage, performed simultaneously by two massage therapists. Ladies First is available for 1 night at $459 or 2 nights at $659.*



Robes and Roses

Mom deserves a dreamy evening escape with The Abbey’s romantic Robes and Roses weekend package. The getaway begins with a one- or two-night stay in a luxurious guestroom with a lavish Abbey Resort floor-length robe and a decadent chocolate rose upon arrival. Let someone else do the cooking and enjoy a sumptuous dinner at one of the Abbey’s full-service restaurants ($70 food and beverage credit), including Porto, the elegant seaside villa-inspired eatery located in the historic A-frame, and the Fontana Grill steak and chop house. Robes and Roses is available for 1 night at $359 or 2 nights at $559.*



Don’t forget, every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Abbey features the extravagant Harborside Brunch. Set within the 175-seat Fontana Grill boasting cherry wood furniture, a majestic fireplace, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Abbey’s exclusive 407-slip marina, included in the Harborside Brunch are: freshly baked goods; stations for seafood, delicacies, hand-carved meats, and made-to-order crepes, omelets and salads; a champagne and cheese bar; a yummy buffet just for kids and more! The Abbey’s Harborside Brunch is available for $29.95 for adults, $12.95 for children ages 3 to 12, and children 3 and under eat free.



ABOUT THE ABBEY RESORT

The new 334-room Abbey Resort boasts high-class accommodations, with guestrooms featuring a sophisticated yet charming lake-cottage design with: vaulted ceilings; custom wood furnishings; luxury marble bathrooms with custom granite countertops; pillow-topped mattresses with custom linens; a wall-mounted flat-screen L.C.D. TV; an outdoor patio or balcony; high-speed Internet; cordless phones; in-room movies and music; refrigerator; microwave; in-room safe; coffee/tea maker; CD clock radio; iron and ironing board.



The 35,000-square-foot Fontana Spa offers guests a variety of first-class experiences, including: seven specialized massage techniques; seaweed and herbal wraps; facials; full-service salon; an aromatherapy room; aerobic and adult-only lap pool; exercise and aerobics studios; whirlpools; and a relaxing sitting area with fireplace.



The only resort located on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort also features: 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space; a health club; a family-orientated aquatic center; Fontana Beach; tennis courts; winding nature paths; and much more. Set amid the scenic woods, The Abbey Resort also embraces the water’s edge with a 407-slip marina, the only protected marina and yacht harbor on the lake.



ABOUT ABBEY GROUP RESORTS

In addition to The Abbey Resort, Abbey Group Resorts, based in Oak Brook, Ill., owns and manages Wisconsin’s Interlaken Resort & Country Spa and Inns of Geneva National and Holiday Inn Willowbrook, Ill. For reservations and information regarding The Abbey Resort, please call 1-800-772-1000 or visit www.theabbeyresort.com



*Packages are based on double occupancy.

