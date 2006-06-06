Take a Swing at Summer Fun - The Abbey Resort Features Golf Getaway Packages

Fontana, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2006 --FONTANA, Wis. (Summer 2006) – Summer is in full swing with a variety of “Golf Getaway Packages for Two” at The Abbey Resort and Fontana Spa—the Midwest’s favorite 334-room vacation destination, at 269 Fontana Blvd. on beautiful Geneva Lake in Fontana, Wis. What could be better than the Lake Geneva region during the summer, with tranquil blue waters sprinkled with boat sails and surrounded by lush greenery! And, less than a tank of gas from downtown Chicago!



Featuring rounds at Lake Geneva’s premier courses, including Geneva National and Abbey Springs, The Abbey Resort and Fontana Spa make it fun and easy to swing into summer with luxury accommodations, fine dining and relaxing spa experiences for two at one of the Midwest’s largest European day spas.



The Abbey’s 35,000-square-foot Fontana Spa offers guests a variety of first-class experiences, including: seven specialized massage techniques; seaweed and herbal wraps; facials; full-service salon; an aromatherapy room; aerobic and adult-only lap pool; state-of the-art fitness center with Life Fitness equipment, an aerobics studios; whirlpools; and a relaxing sitting area with fireplace. And, don’t forget to ask about the new “Golfers Massage!”



Geneva National Golf Club is situated along the shores of Lake Como, featuring three spectacular challenging courses, created the masters of the game, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Arnold Palmer, with flowered meadows and rolling hillsides to enjoy. Abbey Springs has been recognized as a four-star golf course by Golf Digest for many years, offering a top-notch golfing experience. The elevations of several holes provide a breathtaking panoramic view of Geneva Lake.



The Abbey’s summer “Golf Getaway Packages” are all based on double occupancy, with amenities and services for two people, and include:



Abbey Springs Golf Course



Fairways and Facials (June Special) – Accommodations for 1 night, 1 round of Golf at Abbey Springs, admission to Fontana Spa, and the soothing signature Fontana Custom Warm Stone Facial and Aromatherapy (value: $220 for two), resort pass and tax. From $579.



Abbey Springs Golf Package – Accommodations for 1or 2 nights, 2 rounds of golf each day (18 holes) at Abbey Springs Golf Course, and admission to Fontana Spa. From $469.



Geneva National Golf Course



Get Away Golf – Accommodations for 2 nights, 2 rounds of golf (18 holes each day) at Geneva National, a bottle of Champagne, daily admission to Fontana Spa, resort pass and tax. From $935.



Championship Golf – Accommodations for 2 nights, 3 rounds of golf (36 holes to be played in 1 day; 18 holes the second day) at Geneva National, daily admission to Fontana Spa, resort pass and tax. From $1,069.



Summer Solstice – Accommodations for 1 night (must be on Mon. or Tues.), 3 rounds of golf (all 54 holes must be played on Tuesday) at Geneva National, daily admission to Fontana Spa, resort pass and tax. From $449.



Golfer’s Weekend – Accommodations for 2 nights (Fri. and Sat.), 5 rounds of golf (2 Rounds on Friday, 2 rounds on Saturday and 1 round Sunday) at Geneva National, daily admission to Fontana Spa, resort pass and tax. From $1,005.



Stay and Play – Accommodations (nightly, Sun.-Thurs.; Fri. and Sat.), 1 round of golf (for each night’s stay) at Geneva National, daily admission to Fontana Spa, resort pass and tax. From $329.



ABOUT THE ABBEY RESORT

The new 334-room Abbey Resort boasts high-class accommodations, with guestrooms featuring a sophisticated yet charming lake-cottage design with: vaulted ceilings; custom wood furnishings; luxury marble bathrooms with custom granite countertops; pillow-topped mattresses with custom linens; a wall-mounted flat-screen L.C.D. TV; an outdoor patio or balcony; high-speed Internet; cordless phones; in-room movies and music; refrigerator; microwave; in-room safe; coffee/tea maker; CD clock radio; iron and ironing board.



Guests are invited to indulge in the finest cuisine with Porto, a 120-seat seaside villa-inspired eatery located in the historic A-frame featuring elegant cuisine that combines flavors of Northern Italy, Southern France, Spain and Greece. The 100-seat The Waterfront Café, the only lakeside dining on Geneva Lake, offers seasonal indoor and outdoor casual dining and tropical bar overlooking the marina. The Abbey also features the intimate cocktail lounge The Helm with marina views, the sophisticated Steamers cigar bar, Harbor Sweets ice cream parlor and confectionary, the Café Latté coffee shop and espresso bar featuring Starbucks® products, the outdoor Gazebo Grill for seasonal concessions and The Wreck Room for pizza and snacks.



The only resort located on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort also features: 40,000 square feet of meeting and event space; the acclaimed Fontana Spa, with a state-of-the-art fitness center; a family-orientated aquatic center; Fontana Beach; tennis courts; winding nature paths; and much more. Set amid the scenic woods, The Abbey Resort also embraces the water’s edge with a 407-slip marina, the only protected marina and yacht harbor on the lake.



ABOUT ABBEY GROUP RESORTS

In addition to The Abbey Resort, Abbey Group Resorts, based in Oak Brook, Ill., owns and manages Wisconsin’s Interlaken Resort & Country Spa and Inns of Geneva National and Holiday Inn Willowbrook, Ill. For reservations and information regarding The Abbey Resort, please call 1-800-772-1000 or visit www.theabbeyresort.com

