Create the Best Setup for Your Programs with SetupBuilder 5

Mulheim, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2006 --Lindersoft, a widely-recognized provider of installation authoring and software configuration solutions, announced today that Softpedia.com reviewed its highly popular SetupBuilder 5.4 installation system.



"This is the best setup creator I've seen so far.", wrote Cosmin Nitu, Softpedia's Software Reviews Editor. "Setup Builder is a great authoring and configuration management utility that any programmer should use when creating installation packages for their programs. It has advanced features that can be used by beginners, and it gives your program's setup a professional look in a matter of minutes. Even if you're not a developer, try it just for the sake of it!" Cosmin Nitu added in the review that can be accessed at:

http://www.softpedia.com/reviews/windows/SetupBuilder-Review-25161.shtml



"Softpedia is known for its stringent testing processes and highly regarded reviews", said Friedrich Linder, CEO of Lindersoft. "It is evidence of our developers' ongoing commitment to creating a great software installation product that Softpedia awarded our software its highest rating in the User Interface, Features and Ease of Use categories."



What is SetupBuilder?

SetupBuilder 5 is a powerful and easy to use Installation Authoring and Configuration Management environment for developers and organizations deploying applications to the Microsoft Windows Platform, including Windows x64 and Windows Vista.



For more information, please visit:

http://www.lindersoft.com/sb5.htm



Lindersoft's growing customer list includes industry leading aerospace, commercial banking, defense, entertainment, federal government, financial services, health care, high technology, insurance, pharmaceuticals, retail, securities, and telecommunications corporations.



Pricing and Availability

SetupBuilder 5 starts at $249 USD for a royalty-free usage license. A trial version is available. For more information, visit http://www.lindersoft.com.



About Lindersoft

Lindersoft develops, markets and supports software installation products and data compression solutions for programmers working in Windows. Every day, millions of computers all over the world run software that was built or installed using Lindersoft's products. The company's client roster includes one-third of the Fortune Global 500. We have formed OEM relationships with software development firms around the world. Lindersoft can be reached through its web site, http://www.lindersoft.com/.

