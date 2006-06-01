BFO and Columbia University have great Chemistry.

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, is now working with Columbia University’s renowned Chemistry department to help move undergraduate applications into the 21st century.



Columbia University’s Department of Chemistry has hosted the National Science Foundation’s Research Experience (NSFRE) for undergraduates for 20 years. In that time the application process has gone from a totally paper orientated format to the establishment of online applications.



“Once applicant data is received and stored in a database, we need to publish that data in a printable format,” said a spokesperson for Columbia University. “The Big Faceless Report Generator seemed a logical fit with our needs. [It] allows us to print applicant information for acceptance Committee review, and we’ll be using the application to generate graphs to analyse the demographic breakdown of our applicants."



“I was recommended the Big Faceless products and found implementing the software straightforward. To date the Big Faceless Report Generator has filled our requirements.” said Michael Clayton of Columbia University.



About BFO: BFO is a global provider of Java based reporting solutions founded in 1998. They produce a stable of robust Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, Graph and PDF Library. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and US Department of Energy.

