Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM CEO, Named One of Top 25 Most Influential Consultants

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2006 --EPAM Systems, a leading Software Engineering Outsourcing provider (http://www.epam.com/aboutus-pr-02092006.htm) with delivery centers in Eastern Europe, today announced that Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM President and CEO, was named one of the Top 25 Most Influential Consultants of the Year (http://www.consultingmag.com/rankings_top25.htm) by Consulting Magazine. Awarded for his outstanding achievements, Arkadiy Dobkin was listed among peers from IBM, TATA, Unisys, Accenture, Deloitte Consulting and others.



The top 25 consulting professionals were selected by a group of top consulting industry leaders forming the magazine’s board of advisors that annually considers accomplishments of several hundred nominees representing firms from around the world in order to profile the strategists, technologists and management thinkers that can be defined as “the business world's hot wires of knowledge transfer”.



"This year's nominees represent the breadth and depth of experiences consulting careers offer today," says Jack Sweeney, editor-in-chief of Consulting Magazine. "Our Top 25 consultant ranking is now helping expose how consultants are today energizing the world's economies”.



An acknowledged pioneer of the Eastern European IT outsourcing services industry, Mr. Dobkin serves on the Board of Russoft, association of software development companies from the former Soviet Union region and in November 2004 was spotlighted as a key industry influencer in the Foreign Relations category of CRN’s “Top 25 Executives” issue.



“It is an honor to receive such recognition from Consulting Magazine, but in reality, this award belongs to all EPAM people as an acknowledgement of their strong commitment to deliver outstanding results to our clients,” Mr. Dobkin says. “Seeing EPAM listed among consulting industry leaders represents a great achievement for the entire region. It is clear evidence that Central and Eastern Europe are gaining global acceptance for high-value IT services in the world market”.



For two consecutive years (2005 and 2006), EPAM was recognized as the Leader in Central and Eastern Europe (http://www.globalservicesmedia.com/showArticle.jhtml?articleID=177102584) and included into the global selection of “Top 10 Specialty Application Development Leaders” in the annual “Global Services 100” listing of the world’s leading ITO, BPO, and customer care service providers (http://www.epam.com/aboutus-pr-02092006.htm).



About Consulting Magazine and ConsultingMag.com

Consulting Magazine is the flagship publication of the consulting profession. The magazine features the latest information on consulting careers, thought leadership, and corporate strategies. Consulting Magazine and ConsultingMag.com are published by Kennedy Information, the authority in the consulting space since 1970. Consulting Magazine also organizes Kennedy Information's Consulting Summit -- the largest annual gathering of consulting leadership in North America.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering outsourcing services. Founded in 1993, EPAM maintains global headquarters in Lawrenceville, NJ, and European headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, as well as support and delivery operations in the UK and Germany. EPAM software development centers are located in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Hungary.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShields, Schlumberger and Halliburton ,and technology leaders such as SAP, Hyperion, BEA Systems, and Microsoft.

